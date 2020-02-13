Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.89.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NEXA shares. Citigroup cut shares of Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Nexa Resources in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Nexa Resources from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

NEXA stock opened at $8.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average is $8.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 0.31. Nexa Resources has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $12.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEXA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Nexa Resources by 50.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Nexa Resources by 16.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in Nexa Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 64,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

