Next Fifteen Communications Group’s (NFC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:NFC opened at GBX 500 ($6.58) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.15. The company has a market capitalization of $442.63 million and a P/E ratio of 59.52. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 12 month low of GBX 433 ($5.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 668 ($8.79). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 528.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 527.62.

Next Fifteen Communications Group Company Profile

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

