NEXT (LON:NXT) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

NEXT (LON:NXT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale downgraded NEXT to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 6,301 ($82.89) to GBX 6,588 ($86.66) in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NEXT from GBX 5,600 ($73.66) to GBX 6,400 ($84.19) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on NEXT from GBX 5,600 ($73.66) to GBX 6,140 ($80.77) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NEXT to a “sector performer” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 6,700 ($88.13) to GBX 6,800 ($89.45) in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,717.80 ($88.37).

Get NEXT alerts:

Shares of NEXT stock opened at GBX 6,983.18 ($91.86) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,961.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6,488.40. NEXT has a 12-month low of GBX 4,703 ($61.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 7,358 ($96.79). The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,250.37.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.