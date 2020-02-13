NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Director Derek S. Reiners Buys 10,000 Shares

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Director Derek S. Reiners bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $95,400.00.

Shares of NGL Energy Partners stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $9.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,557,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,248. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.99. NGL Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.08.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. NGL Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.35%. NGL Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -123.81%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 38.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,063,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900,561 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,830,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 1,667.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 342,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 323,367 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $2,845,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 100.0% in the third quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 60.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NGL shares. ValuEngine upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. NGL Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

