NGL Energy Partners Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NGL)

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 17,657 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 9,342% compared to the average volume of 187 put options.

NYSE:NGL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,557,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.96. NGL Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $15.71.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.35%. NGL Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -123.81%.

In other news, CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,877,036.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James M. Collingsworth purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $505,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 130,000 shares of company stock worth $1,288,500.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 33.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 28.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 292.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NGL shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

