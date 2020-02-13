Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.27-1.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $406-416 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $410.79 million.Nice also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.65-5.85 EPS.

Shares of Nice stock opened at $176.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 61.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.69. Nice has a 52 week low of $111.35 and a 52 week high of $182.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $387.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.04 million. Nice had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nice will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NICE. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Nice from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nice from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Nice from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on Nice from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nice from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.08.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

