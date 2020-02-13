Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.31 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) will announce sales of $10.31 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Nike’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.18 billion and the highest is $10.36 billion. Nike reported sales of $9.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nike will report full-year sales of $42.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.87 billion to $42.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $46.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.67 billion to $46.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nike.

Get Nike alerts:

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.54.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Nike by 38.8% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in Nike by 12.6% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 101,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,489,000 after acquiring an additional 11,298 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its position in Nike by 8.9% during the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Nike during the third quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nike by 685.1% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 394,690 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,069,000 after buying an additional 344,420 shares in the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE opened at $103.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $155.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. Nike has a twelve month low of $77.07 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nike (NKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.