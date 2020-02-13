Nimiq (NIM) Reaches Market Cap of $3.80 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and BTC-Alpha. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 18.7% against the dollar. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $3.80 million and $309,091.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,217.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $268.01 or 0.02619579 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $472.88 or 0.04622025 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.52 or 0.00787053 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.14 or 0.00900610 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00116245 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009772 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00026050 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.60 or 0.00699793 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Nimiq

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,302,226,868 coins and its circulating supply is 5,393,976,868 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, LATOKEN, HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

