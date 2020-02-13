Niobio Cash Market Capitalization Reaches $86,051.00 (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. During the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Niobio Cash has a total market capitalization of $86,051.00 and approximately $266.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash (NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

