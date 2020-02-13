Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Updates FY 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.15-0.15 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $94.444-94.444 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nissan Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:NSANY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.47. 155,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,619. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Nissan Motor has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $17.39.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.18 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Nissan Motor will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

