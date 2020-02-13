NIX (NIX) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.25 Million

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last week, NIX has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. NIX has a total market capitalization of $4.25 million and approximately $112,516.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NIX coin can now be bought for about $0.0984 or 0.00000961 BTC on exchanges including $50.98, $32.15, $24.68 and $10.39.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,230.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.76 or 0.02596951 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $475.58 or 0.04647285 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.86 or 0.00790129 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.97 or 0.00898675 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00116339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009595 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00026116 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.59 or 0.00699544 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform.

Buying and Selling NIX

NIX can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

