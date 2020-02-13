Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Cfra

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Cfra from $24.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Cfra’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NBL. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.55.

Shares of NBL stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.59. 5,627,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,703,997. Noble Energy has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $28.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Noble Energy will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $4,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,368,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,771,450.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Urban bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.38 per share, with a total value of $305,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,118 shares in the company, valued at $980,644.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBL. Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Noble Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 10,453 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Noble Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Noble Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its stake in Noble Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 32,496 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Noble Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

