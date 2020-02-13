Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) PT Lowered to $26.00 at TD Securities

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) had its price objective cut by analysts at TD Securities from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 34.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NBL. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Shares of NYSE NBL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.40. 6,033,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,703,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.43. Noble Energy has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $28.40.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Noble Energy will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $4,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,368,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,771,450.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Stover purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $251,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,235,076.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 5,125.4% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,365,048 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,352,556,000 after purchasing an additional 42,535,159 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Noble Energy by 2,679.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,020,041 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,030,889,000 after buying an additional 28,940,088 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $499,364,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Noble Energy by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,184,801 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,561,730,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Noble Energy by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,933,217 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,101,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933,476 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

