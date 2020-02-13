Noku (NOKU) Price Tops $0.0534 on Exchanges

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last week, Noku has traded 57.9% higher against the dollar. One Noku token can now be bought for approximately $0.0534 or 0.00000523 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Noku has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $908.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $357.54 or 0.03505574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00250906 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00037697 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00147280 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Noku Profile

Noku’s launch date was December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,777,028 tokens. Noku’s official website is www.noku.io. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Noku

Noku can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

