NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and HitBTC. During the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. NoLimitCoin has a market cap of $563,246.00 and $764.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006720 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000884 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000147 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000147 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NLC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 609,195,142 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

