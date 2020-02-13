Norcros’ (NXR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Norcros (LON:NXR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.55) price target on shares of Norcros in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

LON NXR traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 298 ($3.92). The company had a trading volume of 154,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,049. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.60. The stock has a market cap of $241.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 286.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 244.82. Norcros has a fifty-two week low of GBX 185 ($2.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 304 ($4.00).

Norcros Company Profile

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

