North Star Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,908 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,908 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,891,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,658,997,000 after purchasing an additional 554,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,590,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,602,000 after buying an additional 118,002 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 63.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,041,000 after buying an additional 798,176 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,226,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,671,000 after acquiring an additional 25,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 942,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $1,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,128.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.44.

SNPS stock traded up $1.74 on Thursday, hitting $161.26. The company had a trading volume of 12,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,762. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.64 and a 12-month high of $160.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.41. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $851.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.34 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.