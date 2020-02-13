North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $5.29 Million Holdings in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 77.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,831 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of PTC worth $5,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in PTC by 270.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 323.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PTC during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PTC shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on PTC from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on PTC from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PTC from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.57.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $1,866,250.00. Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $44,988.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,199.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,203 shares of company stock worth $1,958,626 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.57. 12,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. PTC Inc has a 52-week low of $62.05 and a 52-week high of $102.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.72 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.95.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.74 million. PTC had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

