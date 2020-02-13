North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,752 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,283 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,752 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.20.

FDX stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $160.10. The company had a trading volume of 907,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $137.78 and a 52 week high of $199.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.63 and a 200 day moving average of $155.96. The company has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 762.38, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

