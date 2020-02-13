North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,297 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,310 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 4,297 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $7,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $46,066.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,305.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $3,955,764.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 526,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,478,561.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 313,189 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,499. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Edward Jones raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

CTSH stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.51. 910,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,404,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $56.73 and a 1 year high of $74.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.34.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

