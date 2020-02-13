North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 45,765 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,732 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 45,765 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.29. 283,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,266,776. The company has a market capitalization of $176.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.52. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $49.89 and a twelve month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $261,958.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,668.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 279,643 shares of company stock worth $15,306,458. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

