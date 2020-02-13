North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,410 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,410 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,025 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,426,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,353,084,000 after buying an additional 1,909,876 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,997,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $966,134,000 after buying an additional 978,644 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,856,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $759,181,000 after buying an additional 1,735,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,227,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,974,000 after buying an additional 103,172 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,362,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,764,597. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.24. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.98 and a one year high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

