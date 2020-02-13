North Star Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $7,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

VEU traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $53.74. The company had a trading volume of 47,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,364. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $47.32 and a 1 year high of $54.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.50.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

