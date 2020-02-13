Northcoast Research Comments on Diebold Nixdorf Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report released on Wednesday, February 12th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DBD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diebold Nixdorf currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

NYSE:DBD traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 12,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.66. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $14.66.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

