Northcoast Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Steris (NYSE:STE)

Steris (NYSE:STE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Northcoast Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Steris’ FY2020 earnings at $5.63 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.28 EPS.

Separately, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Steris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.75.

Get Steris alerts:

Shares of NYSE STE traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,040. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Steris has a 1 year low of $118.18 and a 1 year high of $168.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Steris will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 5,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $898,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,093 shares of company stock worth $2,458,761. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steris in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,365,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steris by 228.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steris by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steris by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Steris in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.