Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of Northern Trust worth $33,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTRS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Northern Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,015,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in Northern Trust by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 14,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in Northern Trust by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 62,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 10,944 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 266,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,874,000 after acquiring an additional 166,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $108,701.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 14,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,534,946.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,373 over the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTRS traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.28. 31,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,711. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $83.95 and a one year high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.18.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

