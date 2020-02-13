Northland Power (TSE:NPI) PT Raised to C$33.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NPI. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$30.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.72.

Shares of NPI traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$31.18. The company had a trading volume of 295,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,743. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.73, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$22.90 and a 52-week high of C$31.40.

Northland Power

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

