Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ NCLH opened at $54.21 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $45.64 and a twelve month high of $59.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.67 and a 200 day moving average of $52.98.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie set a $65.00 price target on Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, November 8th. Nomura reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.53.

In other news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $99,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,212.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $213,560.00. Insiders have sold 13,786 shares of company stock valued at $765,488 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

