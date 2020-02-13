Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.26-0.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $50-60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.70 million.Nova Measuring Instruments also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.26-0.42 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.85. 5,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,013. Nova Measuring Instruments has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $41.91. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVMI shares. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nova Measuring Instruments from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered Nova Measuring Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.20.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

