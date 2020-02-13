Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Updates Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.26-0.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $50-60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.7 million.Nova Measuring Instruments also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.26-0.42 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVMI. BidaskClub lowered Nova Measuring Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.20.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI traded down $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $40.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,013. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $41.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.04.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.