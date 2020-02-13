Nucleus Financial Group PLC (LON:NUC) Insider Purchases £150.36 in Stock

Nucleus Financial Group PLC (LON:NUC) insider David Ritchie Ferguson purchased 84 shares of Nucleus Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.35) per share, for a total transaction of £150.36 ($197.79).

NUC remained flat at $GBX 176.50 ($2.32) during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,471 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 172.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 156.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34. Nucleus Financial Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 127 ($1.67) and a one year high of GBX 234 ($3.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Several research analysts have commented on NUC shares. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.37) price objective (up from GBX 150 ($1.97)) on shares of Nucleus Financial Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Nucleus Financial Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 205 ($2.70) price objective on the stock. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Nucleus Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 25th.

About Nucleus Financial Group

Nucleus Financial Group Plc operates an online wrap platform for the financial services industry. The company's wrap platform offers adviser users custody, trading, payment, reporting, fee-handling, research, and integration services across an open architecture universe, including cash, OEICs, unit trusts, offshore funds, structured products and listed securities, and investment trusts through a range of tax wrappers.

