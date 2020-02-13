NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,498 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 8,302 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.09% of NuVasive worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in NuVasive by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in NuVasive by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 17,490 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NuVasive by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,252,432 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $96,863,000 after acquiring an additional 475,759 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in NuVasive by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,822 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 24,772 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth $746,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $239,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 29,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $2,150,942.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NUVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on NuVasive from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NuVasive from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NuVasive from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

NUVA stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,055. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.69 and a 1-year high of $81.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.85 and a 200 day moving average of $70.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.52, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.20.

NuVasive Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

