nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

NVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CL King initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised nVent Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Gabelli cut nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised nVent Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

NVT stock opened at $27.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average of $23.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.73. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.03 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director William T. Monahan sold 6,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $152,716.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,559.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 240,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 15,356 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,303,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 289,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 27,244 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.