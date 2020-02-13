NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,456 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of NVIDIA worth $79,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 416.7% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 313.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.42.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total transaction of $2,634,175.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,161.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424 over the last 90 days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $270.78. 12,676,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,764,954. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $273.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.66. The company has a market cap of $165.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.