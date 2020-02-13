NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Cascend Securities

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Cascend Securities from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Cascend Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Benchmark upped their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.42.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA stock opened at $272.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.63 and a 200-day moving average of $203.17. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $272.80.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total value of $2,634,175.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,161.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in NVIDIA by 143.1% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 416.7% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.