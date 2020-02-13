NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,520 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.34% of NVR worth $47,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in NVR by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NVR by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in NVR by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,440,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in NVR by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NVR from $4,440.00 to $4,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,912.33.

In other NVR news, Director Melquiades R. Martinez sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,938.00, for a total value of $4,835,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,588,022. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,668.34, for a total transaction of $1,940,551.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,331,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,619 shares of company stock valued at $51,625,794. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR stock traded up $44.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4,021.75. The company had a trading volume of 26,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,347. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,562.02 and a 1 year high of $4,058.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,860.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,691.46.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. NVR had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $58.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 228.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

