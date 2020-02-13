Oakbrook Investments LLC Acquires 3,850 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,211,362 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $72,246,000 after acquiring an additional 220,555 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,141,721 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $71,894,000 after buying an additional 25,186 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 983,966 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,460,000 after buying an additional 39,625 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2,409.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 803,726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $51,012,000 after buying an additional 771,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 690,586 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,831,000 after buying an additional 75,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $278,800.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $72,758.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,318 shares of company stock worth $3,193,648. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WDC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.39. 719,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,295,363. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.84 and a 200-day moving average of $58.75. Western Digital Corp has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $72.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.34, a PEG ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WDC. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.68.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

