Oakbrook Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 21,367 Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival by 579.6% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival by 74.8% during the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Standpoint Research raised shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

NYSE:CCL traded down $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $43.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,882,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,438,335. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.93 and a 200 day moving average of $45.78. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. Carnival Corp has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $59.24.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

