Oakbrook Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 8,850 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,850 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Target by 58.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,190,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $341,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,072 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Target by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,040,719 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $111,263,000 after purchasing an additional 552,639 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,225,522 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $135,714,000 after purchasing an additional 500,279 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 13,471.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 469,148 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 465,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 4,016.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 320,369 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,251,000 after purchasing an additional 312,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.23. 682,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,651,212. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $69.97 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Target’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

