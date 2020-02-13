Oakbrook Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,950 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,533,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,844,000 after buying an additional 303,509 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 450.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,237,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,168 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,530,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,386,000 after acquiring an additional 105,498 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 10.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,036,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,073,000 after purchasing an additional 196,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,908,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,075,000 after purchasing an additional 63,531 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BK traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.27. 387,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,445,327. The firm has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.16 and its 200 day moving average is $46.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $54.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

BK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

