Oakbrook Investments LLC Buys New Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ball by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,850,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,599,286,000 after acquiring an additional 703,830 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 259.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Ball by 1,718.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 225,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,389,000 after buying an additional 212,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Ball by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ball stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.65. 185,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,474. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.11. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $53.72 and a 12-month high of $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

BLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 9th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.01.

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $1,281,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 452,190 shares in the company, valued at $32,336,106.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,782 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $429,843.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,508,853.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,055 shares of company stock worth $4,343,836. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

