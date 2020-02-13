Oakbrook Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Oakbrook Investments LLC lowered its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,450 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 32.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 187,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,604,000 after acquiring an additional 45,832 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 197,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,092,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 382,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,153,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 1,095.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,369,000 after acquiring an additional 343,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

AME stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.12. 7,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,942. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.77 and a 52-week high of $102.31. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.99 and its 200-day moving average is $93.59.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 13.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. ValuEngine cut AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.40.

In other AMETEK news, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 3,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $337,532.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,661.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 12,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $1,232,360.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,526 shares in the company, valued at $8,031,126.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,946 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,498. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

