Oakbrook Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Oakbrook Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,525 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDW. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 27.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $187,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,880.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,200 shares of company stock worth $7,822,604. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CDW shares. BidaskClub lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.63.

NASDAQ CDW traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $136.63. 96,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. CDW has a 12 month low of $90.53 and a 12 month high of $146.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CDW will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

