Oakbrook Investments LLC Decreases Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Oakbrook Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,350 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.95. The stock had a trading volume of 121,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,682,776. The company has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $45.71.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEM. Eight Capital initiated coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.42.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 7,500 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $283,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,231.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $153,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,395.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,320 shares of company stock worth $1,780,262. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

