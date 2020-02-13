Oakbrook Investments LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Oakbrook Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. TCF National Bank increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 2,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Retirement Network bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.20.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total value of $1,693,758.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,278.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.27, for a total value of $1,420,460.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,918.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NOC traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $366.71. 75,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,402. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.29 and a fifty-two week high of $385.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $369.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.49. The company has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

