Oakbrook Investments LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Oakbrook Investments LLC decreased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 26,650 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,046,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,456,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911,686 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 10.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 91,653 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 316.3% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 536,571 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $10,114,000 after acquiring an additional 407,690 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 36.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 28.7% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 68,633 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 15,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAL traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.99. 211,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,997,801. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of -17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. AltaCorp Capital lowered Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Halliburton from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.44.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

