Oakbrook Investments LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Oakbrook Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Biogen by 7.3% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Biogen by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Biogen by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $2.28 on Thursday, hitting $334.04. 332,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,280. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 32.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $261.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Biogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.69.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

