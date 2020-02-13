Oakbrook Investments LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Oakbrook Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,800 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $169,959.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,155.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.62. The company had a trading volume of 89,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,663,136. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average is $18.44.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

