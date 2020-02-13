Oakbrook Investments LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Oakbrook Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,250 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,246,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,146,985,000 after buying an additional 308,911 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 99,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 21,890 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

MS traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.72. The stock had a trading volume of 105,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,875,441. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $90.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $38.76 and a one year high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,276,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,492,332.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,510,788.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,012,800.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,105 shares of company stock worth $5,013,869 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

