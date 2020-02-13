Oakbrook Investments LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Oakbrook Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,775 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 55.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.44.

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.78. 2,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,762. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.99. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.64 and a 1 year high of $160.02. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Synopsys had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $851.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total transaction of $1,395,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,152.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

